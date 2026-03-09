Freedom Shield 26: Decon Training B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, practice decontamination procedures for troops and for roadways during Freedom Shield 26 at Dagmar North, South Korea, March 12, 2026. These Champion Brigade Soldiers trained to keep Soldiers and the Republic of Korea safe.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)