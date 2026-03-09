(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom Shield 26: Decon Training B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 23rd Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-Yield Explosives Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, practice decontamination procedures for troops and for roadways during Freedom Shield 26 at Dagmar North, South Korea, March 12, 2026. These Champion Brigade Soldiers trained to keep Soldiers and the Republic of Korea safe.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999424
    VIRIN: 260312-A-BF020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574222
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom Shield 26: Decon Training B-Roll, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    FreedomShield26

