USS Rushmore (LSD-47) Navigation Seamanship & Shiphandling Trainer

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 04, 2026) – Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-Class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47) practice special evolutions at Navigation Seamanship & Shiphandling Trainer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 04, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 03:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999423
|VIRIN:
|260304-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111574219
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
