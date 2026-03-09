COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 01, 2026) – The Sasebo Bo Boys plays a pick-up basketball game with the Fukuoka Bluestars at the Fleet Fitness Complex onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 01, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 03:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999422
|VIRIN:
|260301-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111574210
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Bo Boys Youth Basketball Game, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski and PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.