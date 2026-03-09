(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sasebo Bo Boys Youth Basketball Game

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 01, 2026) – The Sasebo Bo Boys plays a pick-up basketball game with the Fukuoka Bluestars at the Fleet Fitness Complex onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Mar. 01, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 03:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999422
    VIRIN: 260301-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574210
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sasebo Bo Boys Youth Basketball Game, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski and PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fleet fitness complex
    basketball
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Sasebo Bo Boys

