    5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct mortar range

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct a mortar range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. The mortar range was conducted to enhance communication and fires between fire support Marines from 5th ANGLICO and mortarmen from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elijah Murphy)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 03:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999421
    VIRIN: 260313-M-BI567-1001
    Filename: DOD_111574207
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct mortar range, by Cpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th ANGLICO
    Forward Observer
    coordination
    mortar
    Indirect Fire
    USMC News Indo-Pacific

