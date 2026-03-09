5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company and 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct mortar range

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines, conduct a mortar range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 26, 2026. The mortar range was conducted to enhance communication and fires between fire support Marines from 5th ANGLICO and mortarmen from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Elijah Murphy)
|02.25.2026
|03.13.2026 03:30
|B-Roll
|999421
|260313-M-BI567-1001
|DOD_111574207
|00:02:50
|OKINAWA, JP
|2
|2
