(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA SOUDA BAY MILITARY WORKING DOG SPOTLIGHT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    03.10.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 11, 2026) A video spotlighting the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Military Working Dogs and their handlers in recognition of K9 Veterans Day 2026 featuring, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Ginley, Kennel Master at NSA Souda Bay, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Seth A. Florez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 07:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999418
    VIRIN: 260311-N-CC250-8771
    Filename: DOD_111574186
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA SOUDA BAY MILITARY WORKING DOG SPOTLIGHT, by PO3 Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Master-At-Arms
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    military working dog (MWD)
    AFN Souda Bay
    Military Work Dog
    Spotlight feature

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video