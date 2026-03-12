NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 11, 2026) A video spotlighting the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Military Working Dogs and their handlers in recognition of K9 Veterans Day 2026 featuring, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Ginley, Kennel Master at NSA Souda Bay, Wednesday, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Seth A. Florez)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 07:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999418
|VIRIN:
|260311-N-CC250-8771
|Filename:
|DOD_111574186
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|GR
This work, NSA SOUDA BAY MILITARY WORKING DOG SPOTLIGHT, by PO3 Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
