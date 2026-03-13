Pacific in 60: March 13, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, soldiers assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion compete in the 2nd Quarter 2026 Soldier, Non-commissioned officer, Officer, and Katusa Competition at Camp Humphreys; also in Korea, U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing transport litters to a U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base; and in Japan, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated movement to contact as part of Iron Fist 26 at Camp Hansen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)