In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, soldiers assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion compete in the 2nd Quarter 2026 Soldier, Non-commissioned officer, Officer, and Katusa Competition at Camp Humphreys; also in Korea, U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing transport litters to a U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base; and in Japan, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated movement to contact as part of Iron Fist 26 at Camp Hansen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 01:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|999417
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-BT860-8428
|Filename:
|DOD_111574109
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: March 13, 2026, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
