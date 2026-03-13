(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific in 60: March 13, 2026

    JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Korea, soldiers assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion compete in the 2nd Quarter 2026 Soldier, Non-commissioned officer, Officer, and Katusa Competition at Camp Humphreys; also in Korea, U.S. Air Force airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing transport litters to a U.S. Navy MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Kunsan Air Base; and in Japan, U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct a simulated movement to contact as part of Iron Fist 26 at Camp Hansen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 01:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP

