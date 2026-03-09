(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dragon Lift Exercise Strengthens ROK–U.S. Medical Readiness at Gimhae Air Base, B-roll 2/2

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to medical units conduct casualty care during exercise Dragon Lift, part of Freedom Shield 26, on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 10, 2026. The exercise enhances ROK-U.S. medical readiness by practicing synchronized patient care and coordinated aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999408
    VIRIN: 260313-A-KB025-6473
    Filename: DOD_111573846
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon Lift Exercise Strengthens ROK–U.S. Medical Readiness at Gimhae Air Base, B-roll 2/2, by CPL Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of War
    Indo Pacific Command
    Readiness and Lethality
    medical
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

