U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to medical units conduct casualty care during exercise Dragon Lift, part of Freedom Shield 26, on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 10, 2026. The exercise enhances ROK-U.S. medical readiness by practicing synchronized patient care and coordinated aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 04:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999408
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-KB025-6473
|Filename:
|DOD_111573846
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dragon Lift Exercise Strengthens ROK–U.S. Medical Readiness at Gimhae Air Base, B-roll 2/2, by CPL Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS
