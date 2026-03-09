video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Want to join our amazing team at America's Shipyard?



Norfolk Naval Shipyard is now hiring for numerous openings including Engineering, Trades, and Professional Positions. Check out this video from John Rowe, our Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager, as he talks about the exciting opportunities available.



Interested in learning about future opportunities for employment at America’s Shipyard? Join our Talent Community today at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-Talent-Community.



Visit our website at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-careers/.



For specific hiring questions, please email NNSY_People_Experience@us.navy.mil.