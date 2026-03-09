(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard is Now Hiring

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Ryan Hill 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Want to join our amazing team at America's Shipyard?

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard is now hiring for numerous openings including Engineering, Trades, and Professional Positions. Check out this video from John Rowe, our Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager, as he talks about the exciting opportunities available.

    Interested in learning about future opportunities for employment at America’s Shipyard? Join our Talent Community today at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-Talent-Community.

    Visit our website at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-careers/.

    For specific hiring questions, please email NNSY_People_Experience@us.navy.mil.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 21:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999401
    VIRIN: 260307-N-SY577-6258
    Filename: DOD_111573750
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard is Now Hiring, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Force Behind the Fleet
    Now Hiring

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video