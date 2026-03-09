Want to join our amazing team at America's Shipyard?
Norfolk Naval Shipyard is now hiring for numerous openings including Engineering, Trades, and Professional Positions. Check out this video from John Rowe, our Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager, as he talks about the exciting opportunities available.
Interested in learning about future opportunities for employment at America’s Shipyard? Join our Talent Community today at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-Talent-Community.
Visit our website at https://tinyurl.com/NNSY-careers/.
For specific hiring questions, please email NNSY_People_Experience@us.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 21:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999401
|VIRIN:
|260307-N-SY577-6258
|Filename:
|DOD_111573750
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard is Now Hiring, by Ryan Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
