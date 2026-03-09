Reel: When Deterrence Fails...

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This reel was created to highlight Pacific Marines' combat power at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 11, 2026. Combat power is the total destructive force Marines can bring to bear on an enemy at any given time, and is comprised of both measurable and intangible factors like strength in numbers and the effects of morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Dark Suspense" by Stanislav Barantsov)