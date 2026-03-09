(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Reel: When Deterrence Fails...

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    This reel was created to highlight Pacific Marines' combat power at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, March 11, 2026. Combat power is the total destructive force Marines can bring to bear on an enemy at any given time, and is comprised of both measurable and intangible factors like strength in numbers and the effects of morale. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Dark Suspense" by Stanislav Barantsov)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 21:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999399
    VIRIN: 260312-M-RA226-1001
    Filename: DOD_111573748
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

    This work, Reel: When Deterrence Fails..., by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

