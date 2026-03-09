Allies Across the Ocean - English Version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The relationships we need in crisis are made in times of peace. This short documentary chronicles the relationship between Yokota Air Base and the surrounding community near Tokyo. Hear from community members and Japan Air Self-Defense airmen about the allied support through Operation Tomodachi, the relief effort following the Great Tohoku Earthquake in 2011. See the community spirit as Yokota Air Base Airmen come together to carry a Mikoshi portable shrine in the Fussa Tanabata Festival for the first time since the COVID pandemic and learn how the bonds of friendship between the base and community allow both to prosper now, and for many years to come. (U.S. Air Force video production by Samuel Morse, Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese, Osakabe Yasuo, and Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel)



This version contains English titles and lower thirds, and embedded English subtitles for Japanese spoken sections.



