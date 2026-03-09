U.S. Army medical personnel conduct casualty care during Operation Dragon Lift, part of Freedom Shield 26, on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 10, 2026. The purpose of Operation Dragon Lift is to enhance ROK-US medical interoperability and readiness; key tasks include synchronized patient tracking and coordinated aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rylen Ciota)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 21:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999395
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-OY181-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111573679
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 26 Operation Dragon Lift, by SPC Rylen Ciota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.