MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, assistant deputy commandant of Marine Corps Installations Command, Installations and Logistics (Facilities); Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; Col. George Flynn III, commanding officer of Headquarters Company, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division; Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, command senior enlisted leader of MCIWEST, MCB Camp Pendleton; Navy Capt. Cathy Eyrich, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest; and Larry McMarlin, senior vice president of operations for government services at Sodexo, attend a ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)
|03.11.2026
|03.12.2026 19:02
|B-Roll
|999388
|260311-M-QJ964-1001
|DOD_111573626
|00:03:29
|OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
