MCB Camp Pendleton 62 Area Dining facility Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999388" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, assistant deputy commandant of Marine Corps Installations Command, Installations and Logistics (Facilities); Brig. Gen. Nick I. Brown, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; Col. George Flynn III, commanding officer of Headquarters Company, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division; Sgt. Maj. Sherri Cook, command senior enlisted leader of MCIWEST, MCB Camp Pendleton; Navy Capt. Cathy Eyrich, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest; and Larry McMarlin, senior vice president of operations for government services at Sodexo, attend a ribbon during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 62 Area dining facility at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 11, 2026. The ceremony marked the official opening of the facility, providing Marines and Sailors access to improved food services and an enhanced quality of life. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madisyn Paschal)