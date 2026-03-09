(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Forge 26 Wrap Up

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Bermudez 

    482d Fighter Wing

    Ready to respond to any contingency, anytime, anywhere, Exercise Patriot Forge 26 demonstrates the Air Force Reserve’s commitment to providing a highly trained and deployable force to support global operations. (U.S. Air Force Video by 482d Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 17:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999381
    VIRIN: 260312-F-KR213-1001
    Filename: DOD_111573503
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Forge 26 Wrap Up, by SSgt Christopher Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

