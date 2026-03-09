(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise

    CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2026 assemble a field tent during training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 9, 2026. Scorpion Lens is an annual Air Force Public Affairs Agency exercise that prepares combat camera, audiovisual, cyber and public affairs Airmen to deliver operational information warfare capabilities in support of joint operations in deployed and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999374
    VIRIN: 260309-F-TE598-7001
    Filename: DOD_111573458
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Charleston Air Force Base
    expeditionary training
    Audiovisual
    Combat Camera
    Public Affairs
    Scorpion Lens 2026

