U.S. Air Force Airmen participating in Scorpion Lens 2026 assemble a field tent during training at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 9, 2026. Scorpion Lens is an annual Air Force Public Affairs Agency exercise that prepares combat camera, audiovisual, cyber and public affairs Airmen to deliver operational information warfare capabilities in support of joint operations in deployed and austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999374
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-TE598-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111573458
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen participate in Scorpion Lens 2026 exercise, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
