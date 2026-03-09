(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Forge 26

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano and Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes

    482d Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing exit a C-130 Hercules and immediately begin mission operations during an Integrated Combat Turn as part of Exercise Patriot Forge at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 11, 2026. The scenario required Airmen from multiple specialties to rapidly establish security, refuel, rearm, and prepare aircraft for follow-on flight operations. Patriot Forge demonstrates the wing’s ability to generate combat capability and operate in a distributed environment.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999367
    VIRIN: 260311-F-GL802-1482
    Filename: DOD_111573257
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Forge 26, by MSgt Lionel Castellano and TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

