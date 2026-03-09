Patriot Forge 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing exit a C-130 Hercules and immediately begin mission operations during an Integrated Combat Turn as part of Exercise Patriot Forge at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 11, 2026. The scenario required Airmen from multiple specialties to rapidly establish security, refuel, rearm, and prepare aircraft for follow-on flight operations. Patriot Forge demonstrates the wing’s ability to generate combat capability and operate in a distributed environment.