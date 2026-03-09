U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing exit a C-130 Hercules and immediately begin mission operations during an Integrated Combat Turn as part of Exercise Patriot Forge at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 11, 2026. The scenario required Airmen from multiple specialties to rapidly establish security, refuel, rearm, and prepare aircraft for follow-on flight operations. Patriot Forge demonstrates the wing’s ability to generate combat capability and operate in a distributed environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999367
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-GL802-1482
|Filename:
|DOD_111573257
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Forge 26, by MSgt Lionel Castellano and TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
