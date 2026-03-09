U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing board a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Patriot Forge at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 11, 2026. The Airmen departed with only the equipment and resources they carried with them as part of an Integrated Combat Turn training scenario designed to simulate rapid movement to a forward location. Patriot Forge is a large-scale readiness exercise that evaluates the wing’s ability to deploy personnel and generate combat airpower in a contested environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999366
|VIRIN:
|260311-F-DG108-9871
|Filename:
|DOD_111573254
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Patriot Forge 26, by TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
