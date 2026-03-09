(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Forge 26

    HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes 

    482d Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 482d Fighter Wing board a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Patriot Forge at Homestead Air Reserve Base, Fla., March 11, 2026. The Airmen departed with only the equipment and resources they carried with them as part of an Integrated Combat Turn training scenario designed to simulate rapid movement to a forward location. Patriot Forge is a large-scale readiness exercise that evaluates the wing’s ability to deploy personnel and generate combat airpower in a contested environment.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999366
    VIRIN: 260311-F-DG108-9871
    Filename: DOD_111573254
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: HOMESTEAD AIR RESERVE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Forge 26, by TSgt Benjamin Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

