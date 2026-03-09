(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IMSC Team Spotlight: Travel Pay Branch-Financial Management

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    The Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center Financial Management Directorate’s Travel Pay Processing team is responsible for all non-Defense Travel System processing of Permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty travel claims for the Department of the Air Force. The team – based at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota -- supports over 400,000 Active Duty, Reserve, and civilian travelers around the globe. The team contributes to the Department of the Air Force mission by providing timely and accurate travel claim payments.  Additional functions include Department of the Air Force remissions, quality assurance, disbursing, travel debts, merged accountability and fund reporting, and information technology. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and 28 Bomb Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:03
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 999365
    VIRIN: 260225-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_111573253
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Financial Management
    AFIMSC
    travel pay

