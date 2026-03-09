The Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center Financial Management Directorate’s Travel Pay Processing team is responsible for all non-Defense Travel System processing of Permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty travel claims for the Department of the Air Force. The team – based at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota -- supports over 400,000 Active Duty, Reserve, and civilian travelers around the globe. The team contributes to the Department of the Air Force mission by providing timely and accurate travel claim payments. Additional functions include Department of the Air Force remissions, quality assurance, disbursing, travel debts, merged accountability and fund reporting, and information technology. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and 28 Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|999365
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111573253
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSC Team Spotlight: Travel Pay Branch-Financial Management, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
