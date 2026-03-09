IMSC Team Spotlight: Travel Pay Branch-Financial Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center Financial Management Directorate’s Travel Pay Processing team is responsible for all non-Defense Travel System processing of Permanent Change of Station and Temporary Duty travel claims for the Department of the Air Force. The team – based at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota -- supports over 400,000 Active Duty, Reserve, and civilian travelers around the globe. The team contributes to the Department of the Air Force mission by providing timely and accurate travel claim payments. Additional functions include Department of the Air Force remissions, quality assurance, disbursing, travel debts, merged accountability and fund reporting, and information technology. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux and 28 Bomb Wing Public Affairs)