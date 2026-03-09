Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Field Training End of Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999364" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CDR Ronald "Bart" Laycock, Executive Officer, Center for Seabees Facilities and Engineering and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School, congratulates Basic Class 280 students on completing the Naval Construction Force portion of the CECOS curriculum and impels them to always be ready as they move forward to their next duty station during the field training end of exercise on Friday, March 6, 2026.