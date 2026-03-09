(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Field Training End of Exercise

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Patrick Shelby 

    Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering

    CDR Ronald "Bart" Laycock, Executive Officer, Center for Seabees Facilities and Engineering and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School, congratulates Basic Class 280 students on completing the Naval Construction Force portion of the CECOS curriculum and impels them to always be ready as they move forward to their next duty station during the field training end of exercise on Friday, March 6, 2026.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Field Training End of Exercise, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

