CDR Ronald "Bart" Laycock, Executive Officer, Center for Seabees Facilities and Engineering and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School, congratulates Basic Class 280 students on completing the Naval Construction Force portion of the CECOS curriculum and impels them to always be ready as they move forward to their next duty station during the field training end of exercise on Friday, March 6, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999364
|VIRIN:
|260306-N-EP681-7098
|Filename:
|DOD_111573168
|Length:
|00:03:53
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Basic Class 280 Field Training End of Exercise, by Patrick Shelby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.