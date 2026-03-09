(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 10, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches, that includes firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as 'All Army', is open to active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. The goal is to raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999363
    VIRIN: 260309-A-TG877-1001
    Filename: DOD_111573165
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships B-Roll, by SSG Deonte Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

