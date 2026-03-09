(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Northern Edge | Chapter 1: Across the Atlantic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Noah Masog  

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    This video production highlights NATO Allies training during Exercise Cold Response 26. Part one of a three-part documentary series, it explores the purpose and execution of the Norwegian-led winter exercise, from rapid deployment into the High North to multinational integration and operations in Arctic conditions. A key component of NATO’s enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, Cold Response 26 strengthens collective defense and demonstrates the ability of U.S. forces to rapidly deploy and operate alongside NATO Allies in the Arctic. This video was created Feb. 20, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Noah Masog)

    This product includes music generated by artificial intelligence using Suno. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999362
    VIRIN: 260220-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_111573156
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Northern Edge | Chapter 1: Across the Atlantic, by Sgt Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video