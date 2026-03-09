(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps Virgina Tattoo Rehersal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Autumn Johnson 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Soldiers with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps (FDC) rehearse at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on March 11, 2026. This rehearsal ensures that FDC maintains the timing, discipline, and historical authenticity needed to execute their upcoming performance at the Virginia International Tattoo. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Autumn Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999351
    VIRIN: 260311-A-TT581-1001
    Filename: DOD_111572734
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: WASHINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps Virgina Tattoo Rehersal, by SPC Autumn Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video