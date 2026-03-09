U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps Virgina Tattoo Rehersal

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps (FDC) rehearse at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on March 11, 2026. This rehearsal ensures that FDC maintains the timing, discipline, and historical authenticity needed to execute their upcoming performance at the Virginia International Tattoo. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Autumn Johnson)
