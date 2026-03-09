U.S. Army Fife and Drum Corps Virgina Tattoo Rehersal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps (FDC) rehearse at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall on March 11, 2026. This rehearsal ensures that FDC maintains the timing, discipline, and historical authenticity needed to execute their upcoming performance at the Virginia International Tattoo. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Autumn Johnson)