(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Trials Seated Volleyball: Adaptive Athletes Compete with Determination

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers competed in seated volleyball during the Army Trials, demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and competitive spirit. The fast-paced adaptive sport challenges athletes to rely on communication, strategy, and determination as they battle for every point on the court.

    The Army Trials bring together service members such as (Ret.) Sgt. 1st. Class Alberto Alvarez, Army Trials Athlete, who spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about his injuries and how the Army Trials makes him feel part of a team again. Athletes from across the force compete in adaptive sports for the opportunity to earn a place on Team Army. Selected athletes will represent the Army at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, where they will compete alongside other service branches in a celebration of recovery, perseverance, and the enduring warrior spirit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 14:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999350
    VIRIN: 260304-A-PT036-2958
    PIN: 496752
    Filename: DOD_111572731
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Trials Seated Volleyball: Adaptive Athletes Compete with Determination, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Army Medicine
    Army Recovery Care Program
    Army
    Army Trials 2026
    ArmyTrials 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video