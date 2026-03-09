Army Trials Seated Volleyball: Adaptive Athletes Compete with Determination

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers competed in seated volleyball during the Army Trials, demonstrating resilience, teamwork, and competitive spirit. The fast-paced adaptive sport challenges athletes to rely on communication, strategy, and determination as they battle for every point on the court.



The Army Trials bring together service members such as (Ret.) Sgt. 1st. Class Alberto Alvarez, Army Trials Athlete, who spoke with Crista Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs, about his injuries and how the Army Trials makes him feel part of a team again. Athletes from across the force compete in adaptive sports for the opportunity to earn a place on Team Army. Selected athletes will represent the Army at the Department of Defense Warrior Games, where they will compete alongside other service branches in a celebration of recovery, perseverance, and the enduring warrior spirit.