Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speak on Operation Epic at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Mar. 10, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 13:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999349
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-RQ234-4040
|Filename:
|DOD_111572721
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Operation Epic Fury, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.