USS Gerald R. Ford Conducts Flight Operations During Operation Epic Fury

The world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), conducts flight operations during Operation Epic Fury, March 8, 2026. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999345
|VIRIN:
|260311-D-D0477-7648
|Filename:
|DOD_111572587
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
