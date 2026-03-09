Georgia National Guard State Best Warrior Competition (Soldier A-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Georgia Department of Defense personnel and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers conduct interviews during the Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia Mar. 11, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)



(0:00 - 0:44) - U.S. Army Spc. David Stratton, a health care specialist representing the Marietta-based 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(0:44 - 2:45) - U.S. Army Spc. Johannes Van Der, an airdrop specialist representing the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard



(2:45 - 4:13) - U.S. Army Spc. David Dickey, a cannon crewmember representing the Fort Benning-based 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard



(4:13 - 5:51) - Georgia State Defense Force Pfc. Joshua Carlson, representing the Georgia State Defense Force



(5:51 - 6:21) - U.S. Army Spc. Mitchell Oneal, a cavalry scout representing the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard



(6:21 - ) - Georgia State Defense Force Pfc. Patrick Railey, representing the Georgia State Defense Force



(8:44 - 9:36) - Georgia Defence Force Cpl. Valiko Lobzhandidze, representing the 3rd Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Forces, Georgian Defence Forces



Lobzhandidze English Translation:



8:44 - 8:53: I get a lot of knowledge and experience. I am happy to be here.



8:53 - 9:05: I got match experience. I got training and got to participate in a couple of competitions. I have experience with the U.S. Army Soldiers as well.



9:05 - 9:21: For the experience, and also the environment of working with the U.S. military soldiers already in Georgia. We recognize each other, and we’ve been building our friendship.



9:21 - 9:29: To build up the friendship and I’ve also gotten some experience with the state of Georgia.



9:29 - 9:36: My family and friends are happy for me. They encourage me and are happy that I am representing Georgia in the U.S.A.