    Eucom, Transcom Commanders Testify on Budget Request

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, testify during a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing in Washington, March 12, 2026. The topics include Eucom and Transcom’s budget request for fiscal year 2027 and their future years defense program.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 999341
    Filename: DOD_111572560
    Length: 02:10:06
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

