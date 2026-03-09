Eucom, Transcom Commanders Testify on Budget Request

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, testify during a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing in Washington, March 12, 2026. The topics include Eucom and Transcom’s budget request for fiscal year 2027 and their future years defense program.