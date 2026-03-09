Eucom, Transcom Commanders Testify on Budget Request

Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, commander of U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Air Force Gen. Randall Reed, commander of U.S. Transportation Command, testify during a U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services hearing in Washington, March 12, 2026. The topics include Eucom and Transcom’s budget request for fiscal year 2027 and their future years defense program.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 13:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|999341
|Filename:
|DOD_111572560
|Length:
|02:10:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
