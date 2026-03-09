KS&CB S3 Ep. 2 | Seeds of Strength: Starting a Garden at Home

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In our March episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, host Jessy Smith from Vermont National Guard Family Programs shares how to start your own garden at home using a simple seed planter.



Gardening can be more than just growing plants, it’s a way to grow connection, purpose, and resilience. Whether you’re looking for a meaningful family activity, a way to stay busy during a deployment, or simply a chance to focus on something positive, starting seeds at home is a simple and rewarding place to begin.



Join us as we plant the seeds of strength, one sprout at a time.



Programs Referenced:

- Veteran's Baby Shower: 3/14/26 Lebanon, NH Elks BPOE #2099 - Contact Tina.Kelbalka@va.gov

- Work For Warriors Vermont: Many new open positions added for the guard community - workforwarriorsvt.org/job-seekers-start



Watch and Listen to More At:

https://www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots

https://www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms

https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=QTmhF6g7Q7uwhiN3y2-dYA