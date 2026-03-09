KS&CB S3 Ep. 2 | Seeds of Strength: Starting a Garden at Home

In our March episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, host Jessy Smith from Vermont National Guard Family Programs shares how to start your own garden at home using a simple seed planter.
Gardening can be more than just growing plants, it’s a way to grow connection, purpose, and resilience. Whether you’re looking for a meaningful family activity, a way to stay busy during a deployment, or simply a chance to focus on something positive, starting seeds at home is a simple and rewarding place to begin.
Join us as we plant the seeds of strength, one sprout at a time.
Programs Referenced:
- Veteran's Baby Shower: 3/14/26 Lebanon, NH Elks BPOE #2099 - Contact Tina.Kelbalka@va.gov
- Work For Warriors Vermont: Many new open positions added for the guard community - workforwarriorsvt.org/job-seekers-start
Watch and Listen to More At:
https://www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
https://www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=QTmhF6g7Q7uwhiN3y2-dYA
