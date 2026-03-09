(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KS&CB S3 Ep. 2 | Seeds of Strength: Starting a Garden at Home

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Jeremiah Paquette 

    Family Programs - Vermont

    In our March episode of Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots, host Jessy Smith from Vermont National Guard Family Programs shares how to start your own garden at home using a simple seed planter.

    Gardening can be more than just growing plants, it’s a way to grow connection, purpose, and resilience. Whether you’re looking for a meaningful family activity, a way to stay busy during a deployment, or simply a chance to focus on something positive, starting seeds at home is a simple and rewarding place to begin.

    Join us as we plant the seeds of strength, one sprout at a time.

    Programs Referenced:
    - Veteran's Baby Shower: 3/14/26 Lebanon, NH Elks BPOE #2099 - Contact Tina.Kelbalka@va.gov
    - Work For Warriors Vermont: Many new open positions added for the guard community - workforwarriorsvt.org/job-seekers-start

    Watch and Listen to More At:
    https://www.facebook.com/kitchenspoonsandcombatboots
    https://www.youtube.com/@VTNGFamilyPrograms
    https://open.spotify.com/show/4giymY7yPrnpLjZarVza7m?si=QTmhF6g7Q7uwhiN3y2-dYA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:30
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 999340
    VIRIN: 260218-D-LT548-8620
    Filename: DOD_111572453
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    Hometown: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US

    Work for Warriors
    KS&CB
    VTNG Family Programs

