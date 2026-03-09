In fiscal year 2020, the Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program established the Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center, or CSVCC, focusing on the complex issues associated with cancer research and improving patient outcomes. To meet the intent of congressional language, the CSVCC is dedicated to funding research related to military health and mission readiness, for Service Members, their Families, Veterans, and other military beneficiaries.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 12:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999339
|VIRIN:
|231101-D-D0596-1613
|Filename:
|DOD_111572429
|Length:
|00:06:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center — Supporting Military Health Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.