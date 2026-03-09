(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center — Supporting Military Health Video

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    In fiscal year 2020, the Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program established the Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center, or CSVCC, focusing on the complex issues associated with cancer research and improving patient outcomes. To meet the intent of congressional language, the CSVCC is dedicated to funding research related to military health and mission readiness, for Service Members, their Families, Veterans, and other military beneficiaries.

    Date Taken: 11.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999339
    VIRIN: 231101-D-D0596-1613
    Filename: DOD_111572429
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: US

