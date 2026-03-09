(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PRCRP Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs

    In fiscal year 2020, the Peer Reviewed Cancer Research Program changed the way it approached cancer research funding, with a new initiative to establish a Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center, or CSVCC. The CSVCC focuses on the complex issues associated with cancer research and patient outcomes by advancing the idea of convergent science to early career investigators or scholars.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 999338
    VIRIN: 230512-D-D0596-5712
    Filename: DOD_111572425
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PRCRP Convergent Science Virtual Cancer Center, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video