KS&CB S3 Ep. 1 | Self Care & Cookies

Season 3 kicks off with a reminder we all need.

Kitchen Spoons & Combat Boots returns for Season 3 with “Self Care & Cookies,” a heartfelt conversation made right in the kitchen. Host Jessy Smith is joined by Susan Demers as they make no-bake cookies and talk honestly about life in the service member community.

As military spouses and mothers, Jessy and Susan open up about the challenges of parenting, deployments, and the constant pull of putting everyone else first. They reflect on how little time is left for themselves—and why self-care isn’t a luxury, but a necessity.

Warm, real, and relatable, this episode sets the tone for Season 3: meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and gentle reminders that caring for yourself matters just as much as caring for everyone else.



Recipe:

2 Cups Sugar

1/2 Cup Milk

1/4 Cup Cocoa Powder

1 Tsp. Vanilla

1 Stick Butter

1/2 Cup Peanut Butter

3 1/2 Cups of 1 Minute Oatmeal



1. Put sugar, milk, cocoa powder, vanilla, and butter in a medium to large pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring frequently.

2. Boil for 1 minute.

3. Add 1/2 Cup Peanut Butter and 3 1/2 Cups Oatmeal. Mix well.

4. Place spoonfuls of cookie mix on wax paper and let set until firm.

5. ENJOY!



