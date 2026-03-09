(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The ASCEND Initiative

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Corbin Stewart 

    DoD CIO

    A call to action for educators and innovators: the ASCEND Initiative challenges academia to design a groundbreaking entry-level curriculum in AI and cybersecurity to prepare the next generation for the digital front lines.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:45
    Location: US

