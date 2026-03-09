(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The ASCEND Initiative (508 ALLY)

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Corbin Stewart 

    DoD CIO

    A call to action for educators and innovators: the ASCEND Initiative challenges academia to design a groundbreaking entry-level curriculum in AI and cybersecurity to prepare the next generation for the digital front lines.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999334
    VIRIN: 260312-O-IS616-7426
    Filename: DOD_111572399
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The ASCEND Initiative (508 ALLY), by Corbin Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of War (DOW)
    Cyber Academic Engagement Office
    Department of War Cyber Information Officer
    Workforce Innovation Directorate

