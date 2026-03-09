CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire and Movement"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines sharpen small-unit attack skills in Norway’s austere winter terrain, building combat power at the squad level where battles are decided. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 11, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)