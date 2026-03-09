(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire and Movement"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORWAY

    02.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines sharpen small-unit attack skills in Norway’s austere winter terrain, building combat power at the squad level where battles are decided. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 11, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999331
    VIRIN: 260311-M-RT859-1002
    Filename: DOD_111572340
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire and Movement", by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    Shoulder to Shoulder
    Arctic Sentry
    Marines
    NATO
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video