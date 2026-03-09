CORE26 | Welcome to the High North | "This is Fire and Movement"

U.S. Marines sharpen small-unit attack skills in Norway’s austere winter terrain, building combat power at the squad level where battles are decided. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. This reel was created on March 11, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|02.25.2025
|03.12.2026 13:02
|Video Productions
|999331
|260311-M-RT859-1002
|DOD_111572340
|00:00:32
|NO
|0
|0
