    CORE26 | U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules Aircraft Prepare for Flight During Arctic Exercise B-Roll

    NORWAY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Cpl. Mya Seymour 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Slow-motion footage of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, near Lofoten, Norway, March 10, 2026. VMGR-252 refined many of its tactics, techniques, and procedures in the high north alongside NATO Allies during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules Aircraft Prepare for Flight During Arctic Exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMCnews, CORE26, Arctic Sentry, Cold Response, NATO, Shoulder to Shoulder

