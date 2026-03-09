Slow-motion footage of a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, near Lofoten, Norway, March 10, 2026. VMGR-252 refined many of its tactics, techniques, and procedures in the high north alongside NATO Allies during exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mya Seymour)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 11:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999329
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-WS036-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111572334
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules Aircraft Prepare for Flight During Arctic Exercise B-Roll, by Cpl Mya Seymour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.