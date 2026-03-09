(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Benefits 101 for Civilian Employment

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    Understanding your personal benefits is a critical part of your civilian employment. To assist you in making informed decisions, the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) has recorded the Benefits 101 briefing. This briefing is intended to educate employees on civilian employment related benefits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999325
    VIRIN: 260225-D-JK875-3981
    Filename: DOD_111572171
    Length: 00:38:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Benefits 101 for Civilian Employment, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TSP
    civilian benefits
    FEHB
    Federal Employee benefits
    Benefits 101

