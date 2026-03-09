Benefits 101 for Civilian Employment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999325" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Understanding your personal benefits is a critical part of your civilian employment. To assist you in making informed decisions, the Benefits and Entitlements Service Team (BEST) has recorded the Benefits 101 briefing. This briefing is intended to educate employees on civilian employment related benefits.



More information:

myFSS on the Civilian Benefits and Retirement Homepage:

https://dvidshub.net/r/qg6oxp