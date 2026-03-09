Competitors move through the cave complex during the Cave Extraction event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia, March 11, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia Department of Defense and the country of Georgia Defence Forces by testing competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Conley)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999324
|VIRIN:
|260311-Z-SE118-2218
|Filename:
|DOD_111572103
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cave Complex Event, by SFC Brittany Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.