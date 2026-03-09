(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Riverwall highlights Coast Guard border security operations along the Rio Grande

    UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    Video roundup highlighting U.S. Coast Guard operations conducted during Operation Riverwall along the Rio Grande, October 2025. Operation Riverwall supports the Coast Guard’s mission to enforce federal laws, protect U.S. maritime borders from illicit activity, and maintain security along the southern border. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shirzad; drone footage by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo; graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 10:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999323
    VIRIN: 251031-G-XR638-4123
    Filename: DOD_111572089
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Operation Riverwall

