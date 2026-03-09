Operation Riverwall highlights Coast Guard border security operations along the Rio Grande

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video roundup highlighting U.S. Coast Guard operations conducted during Operation Riverwall along the Rio Grande, October 2025. Operation Riverwall supports the Coast Guard’s mission to enforce federal laws, protect U.S. maritime borders from illicit activity, and maintain security along the southern border. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shirzad; drone footage by Petty Officer 1st Class Edward Wargo; graphic by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)