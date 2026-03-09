(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CORE26 | Arctic Fuel Operations Reel

    NORWAY

    03.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Isaiah Smith 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    U.S. Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operations in Norway, March 2-6, 2026. The Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore system, which allows for the transfer of bulk fuel from ships at sea to forces on shore, was tested as part of exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999313
    VIRIN: 260310-M-VB811-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571979
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | Arctic Fuel Operations Reel, by Cpl Isaiah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMCnews, CORE26, Cold Response, Arctic Sentry, JPOTS, Logistics

