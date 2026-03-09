CORE26 | Arctic Fuel Operations Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operations in Norway, March 2-6, 2026. The Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore system, which allows for the transfer of bulk fuel from ships at sea to forces on shore, was tested as part of exercise Cold Response 26. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Isaiah W. Smith)