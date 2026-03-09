21st Theater Signal Brigade FY26 Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 56th Signal Battalion, 114th Signal Battalion, and 302D Signal Battalion, compete in the week long 21st Theater Signal Brigade Fiscal Year 2026 Best Squad Competition from March 1-6, 2026, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The multi-day event challenged competitors through physically and mentally demanding events, including a Non-Traditional Army Fitness Test, situational training lanes, confidence courses and other basic Soldier tasks to test the physical fitness, technical proficiency and teamwork as squads competing for the opportunity to advance to the next level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber I. Smith)