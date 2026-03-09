U.S. Army Soldiers from the 56th Signal Battalion, 114th Signal Battalion, and 302D Signal Battalion, compete in the week long 21st Theater Signal Brigade Fiscal Year 2026 Best Squad Competition from March 1-6, 2026, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The multi-day event challenged competitors through physically and mentally demanding events, including a Non-Traditional Army Fitness Test, situational training lanes, confidence courses and other basic Soldier tasks to test the physical fitness, technical proficiency and teamwork as squads competing for the opportunity to advance to the next level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber I. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 08:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999308
|VIRIN:
|260306-A-SV709-1453
|Filename:
|DOD_111571893
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Signal Brigade FY26 Best Squad Competition, by SSG Amber Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
