    21st Theater Signal Brigade FY26 Best Squad Competition

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Smith 

    21st Signal Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 56th Signal Battalion, 114th Signal Battalion, and 302D Signal Battalion, compete in the week long 21st Theater Signal Brigade Fiscal Year 2026 Best Squad Competition from March 1-6, 2026, on Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The multi-day event challenged competitors through physically and mentally demanding events, including a Non-Traditional Army Fitness Test, situational training lanes, confidence courses and other basic Soldier tasks to test the physical fitness, technical proficiency and teamwork as squads competing for the opportunity to advance to the next level. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 08:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999308
    VIRIN: 260306-A-SV709-1453
    Filename: DOD_111571893
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Best Squad
    compeition
    Signal Army
    compete
    Best Squad 2026

