Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct live-fire tactical training during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 09:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|999306
|VIRIN:
|260311-A-XV403-5528
|Filename:
|DOD_111571878
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
