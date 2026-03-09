(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    Officer cadets from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst conduct live-fire tactical training during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 999306
    VIRIN: 260311-A-XV403-5528
    Filename: DOD_111571878
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RMAS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TrainToWin
    DynamicVictory
    NATO

