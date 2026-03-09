(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connecticut Army National Guard honors military working dogs on K-9 Veterans Day

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Soldiers with the 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, Connecticut Army National Guard, observe K-9 Veterans Day in Newtown, Connecticut, March 13, 2026. The Soldiers honored Mischa, a military working dog assigned to the unit who recently passed away, and all military working dogs, recognizing the lasting impact military working dogs have on their handlers and the communities they serve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US

