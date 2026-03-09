Connecticut Army National Guard honors military working dogs on K-9 Veterans Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the 928th Military Working Dog Detachment, Connecticut Army National Guard, observe K-9 Veterans Day in Newtown, Connecticut, March 13, 2026. The Soldiers honored Mischa, a military working dog assigned to the unit who recently passed away, and all military working dogs, recognizing the lasting impact military working dogs have on their handlers and the communities they serve. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)