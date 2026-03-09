U.S. Army medical personnel conduct casualty care during Operation Dragon Lift, part of Freedom Shield 26, on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 10, 2026. The Purpose for Operation Dragon Lift is to enhance ROK-US medical interoperability and readiness; key tasks include synchronized patient tracking, and coordinated aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio and Spc. Rylen Ciota)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|999296
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-EL715-1101
|Filename:
|DOD_111571723
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Freedom Shield 26 Dragon Lift B-Roll, by SPC Rylen Ciota and SGT Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.