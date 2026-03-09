(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Freedom Shield 26 Dragon Lift B-Roll

    GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Rylen Ciota 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army medical personnel conduct casualty care during Operation Dragon Lift, part of Freedom Shield 26, on Gimhae Air Base, South Korea, March 10, 2026. The Purpose for Operation Dragon Lift is to enhance ROK-US medical interoperability and readiness; key tasks include synchronized patient tracking, and coordinated aeromedical evacuation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rylen Ciota)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999295
    VIRIN: 260312-A-OY181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571721
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: GIMHAE, GYEONGSANGNAMDO [KYONGSANGNAM-DO], KR

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Department of War
    US Army
    FreedomShield26
    Strength in Alliance
    DragonLift26

