Dragon Lift Exercise Tests U.S. Army Medical Readiness in South Korea

U.S. Army medics with the 1945th Prolonged Care Augmentation Detachment conduct simulated patient care supporting the 560th Medical Ambulance Company during exercise Dragon Lift at Camp Stanley, Republic of Korea, March 9, 2026. Dragon Lift, conducted as part of Freedom Shield 26, tests U.S. Forces Korea’s ability to rapidly transport and treat casualties during large-scale operations, reinforcing medical readiness and ensuring forces remain prepared to support the combined defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Luciano Alcala)
|03.11.2026
|03.12.2026 04:07
|Video Productions
|Location:
|KR
