B-Roll: ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman tours CP TANGO

Gen. Jin Young-seung, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command wartime command post on Wednesday, March 11, to review the progress of the 2026 Freedom Shield exercise. During his visit Jin emphasized that this command post symbolizes the strength of the alliance and serves as the source of overwhelming power against our adversaries, to ensure the shared goal of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo)
|03.10.2026
Date Posted: 03.12.2026
|KR
