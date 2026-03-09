(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Radio Around the Region: Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction Part 1

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.03.2026

    Video by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Army 2nd lt. Stacy lee, Attorney for National Security Law, speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Lee goes over Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction and everything it entails so service members can stay up to date on the policy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith and Hana Pong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 01:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999284
    VIRIN: 260304-A-LB960-8832
    Filename: DOD_111571601
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction Part 1, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

