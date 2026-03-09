U.S. Army 2nd lt. Stacy lee, Attorney for National Security Law, speaks with senior Airman Sean Lamb, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys (AFN), during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 4, 2026. During the interview, Lee goes over Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction and everything it entails so service members can stay up to date on the policy. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Dominick Smith and Hana Pong)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 01:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|999284
|VIRIN:
|260304-A-LB960-8832
|Filename:
|DOD_111571601
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region: Foreign Criminal Jurisdiction Part 1, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.