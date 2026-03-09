(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Amphibious Combat Unit 5, conduct an in-stream onload of equipment and personnel aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 00:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999282
    VIRIN: 260310-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571593
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: TH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH

