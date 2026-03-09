Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Amphibious Combat Unit 5, conduct an in-stream onload of equipment and personnel aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|03.10.2026
|03.12.2026 00:45
|B-Roll
|999282
|260310-M-FG738-1001
|DOD_111571593
|00:03:34
|TH
|1
|1
