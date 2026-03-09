(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman tours CP TANGO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Angulo and Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch

    AFN Humphreys

    Gen. Jin Young-seung, chairman of the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command wartime command post on Wednesday, March 11, to review the progress of the 2026 Freedom Shield exercise. During his visit Jin emphasized that this command post symbolizes the strength of the alliance and serves as the source of overwhelming power against our adversaries, to ensure the shared goal of maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 00:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 999281
    VIRIN: 260311-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571576
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman tours CP TANGO, by SSgt Matthew Angulo and SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video