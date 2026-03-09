Mystery Round Robin Events (B-Roll Package)

Georgia Department of Defense members alongside Georgian Defence Force Soldiers are tested on basic soldier skills during the Mystery Round Robin events of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition, Mar. 11, 2026, at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
03.11.2026
03.11.2026 23:21
B-Roll
999279
260311-Z-KE355-8541
DOD_111571531
00:02:03
RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, US
0
0
