    Mosquito Creek Lake Winter Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Time-Lapses at Mosquito Creek Lake during the Winter capture waterfowl gathering at the dam’s outflow and ice fishermen on the lake during a weekend snowstorm.

    Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938, Mosquito Creek Lake is one of 16 flood control projects in the Pittsburgh District. The project provides flood protection for the Mahoning River Valley as well as the Beaver and upper Ohio Rivers.

    Runtime: 3 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)

    Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 23:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 999278
    VIRIN: 260210-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111571503
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    This work, Mosquito Creek Lake Winter Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cortland
    Mosquito Creek Lake
    Ohio
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Winter Snowstorm

