Mosquito Creek Lake Winter Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District

Time-Lapses at Mosquito Creek Lake during the Winter capture waterfowl gathering at the dam’s outflow and ice fishermen on the lake during a weekend snowstorm.
Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938, Mosquito Creek Lake is one of 16 flood control projects in the Pittsburgh District. The project provides flood protection for the Mahoning River Valley as well as the Beaver and upper Ohio Rivers.
Runtime: 3 Minutes
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)
Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC
