Mosquito Creek Lake Winter Time-Lapses – USACE Pittsburgh District

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/999278" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Time-Lapses at Mosquito Creek Lake during the Winter capture waterfowl gathering at the dam’s outflow and ice fishermen on the lake during a weekend snowstorm.



Authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938, Mosquito Creek Lake is one of 16 flood control projects in the Pittsburgh District. The project provides flood protection for the Mahoning River Valley as well as the Beaver and upper Ohio Rivers.



Runtime: 3 Minutes



For more information, please visit:

https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District imagery captured by Stacey Wyzykowski)



Music by MegaTrax Production Music, LLC